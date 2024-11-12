Letter: Build prison, housing at old Aloha Stadium site

In response to the recent letter, “No new stadium for UH’s DII-quality football team,” (Star-Advertiser, Oct. 26), I too am a University of Hawaii alumna. Seeing the vast amount of empty seats at the homecoming game at UH- Manoa, despite it being on campus, surely was an eye-opener. That stadium seems more than adequate for UH/local sports competition.

Therefore, instead of investing so much money for a new stadium with minimum returns, build the new prison where the current stadium is. Surround it with low-rent housing complexes. Should there still be enough peripheral area, erect modular homeless kauhale. Add medical/mental health service facilities. Recognize that it will hopefully be along the rail line.

Create a village of services and help for our most vulnerable populations instead of yet another tourist village. It could be steps to reduce our biggest headaches.

Phyllis Britten

Makiki

