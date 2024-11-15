Letter: Israel has never been in business of colonialism

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

In a recent letter, the writer argues the U.S. should end support of “violent colonial Zionism” (“U.S. must stop support of violent colonial Zionism,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 8). Fact is, Israel is not a colonial power; the land was historically known as Judea, a Jewish kingdom, before falling to the Romans in 586 B.C.

After the 1967 Six Day War, Israel retained the West Bank for security, as its narrowest point spans just nine miles. In Gaza, Hamas uses civilians as human shields, tragically increasing casualties. The U.S. supports Israel as a crucial ally against Iran, whose proxies have openly vowed to destroy both Israel and the United States.

Alan Pollock

Kahala

