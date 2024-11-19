Cowboys put quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve

The Dallas Cowboys officially placed quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve and elevated cornerback Josh Butler to the active roster ahead of Monday night’s game against the Houston Texans.

Prescott underwent season-ending surgery to repair a partial avulsion of his hamstring tendon last week.

Cooper Rush makes his second straight start under center Monday when the Cowboys (3-6) host the Texans (6-4).

Butler, 27, has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster in each of the past two games. The former USFL player made his NFL debut in Week 9 and has recorded one tackle while playing nine snaps on defense and 22 on special teams.