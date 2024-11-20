Letter: Trump’s Cabinet shows he’s only in it for himself

A reader recently wrote that we should give President-elect Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt to “see if any of the nonsense expressed by some people will come to pass” (“Only time will tell who is right about Trump term,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 14). Well, we don’t have to wait long. His nominations of Matt Gaetz for attorney general, Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence, and Robert Kennedy Jr. for Health and Human Services director speak volumes.

Just pledge loyalty, give a few speeches and you too can become a director of a national agency affecting the lives of millions of Americans.

Let’s make a running scoreboard. On one side are Trump actions that are beneficial to Trump and/or his supporters. On the other side would be any action he takes that is truly helpful and beneficial to the American people. He hasn’t even been sworn in yet, but it’s still zero on the side of the American people.

Raymond Yuen

Kapolei

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter