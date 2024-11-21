Letter: Case must vote against perilous anti-terror bill

A recent letter writer pointed out U.S. Rep. Ed Case’s disappointing support for House Resolution 9495 (“Case curiously supports flawed anti-terror bill,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 15). The bill would allow the presidential administration to take away the nonprofit charity status of any organizations it chooses. Both civic and religious nonprofits could be shut down without evidence or due process.

This dangerous legislation failed to pass last week, but it is coming to a vote again this week and will now only need a simple majority to pass through the House of Representatives. No president should be given unchecked power to shut down faith-based organizations or advocacy groups, and this power would be particularly dangerous in the hands of President Trump.

Rep. Case has a chance to fix his mistake and oppose H.R. 9495 the second time around; he should take the opportunity.

Ezra Levinson

Kailua

