Letter: Trump poised to enact Project 2025’s policies

A letter writer tells us to move on because Donald Trump is not involved with Project 2025 (“Trump not involved with Project 2025, so move on,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 29). They base their argument on Trump’s claim that he has not read it, suggesting he will not utilize the plans.

Many members of the Trump team participated in this project with the Heritage Foundation, including JD Vance, who wrote the forward to a book by a Project 2025 leader. The Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society provided a list of judges, which Trump gladly appointed during his first term.

The specificity of the nondemocratic ideas conceived by the project are deeply unpopular, thus Trump sought to distance himself. Of course Trump will utilize the project ideas. Republicans have long focused on suppressing the will of American people.

Sara Marshall

Aiea

