West Side crackdown is reducing crime

Crime is down on the West Side during the three months since a spate of deadly shootings prompted county, state and federal officials to inundate the Waianae coast with law enforcement.

The stabbing death of a 22-year-old Wendy’s employee following an altercation with a homeless man and the fatal shooting of four people after a long-simmering conflict exploded between neighbors are killings that occurred despite law enforcement’s stepped-up efforts.

The Honolulu Police Department’s Major Events Division is coordinating the saturation operation of West Oahu that started with a Friday afternoon news conference Aug. 16 following shootings that left two men dead.

The division is responsible for assisting with the management of major events that exceed the capabilities and resources of the patrol divisions, according to the department, and is also responsible for the planning, coordination and training for civil defense and homeland security operations.

Gov. Josh Green, who attended the Aug. 16 news conference with Mayor Rick Blangiardi, U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda and area lawmakers, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that his administration is committed to public safety, prosecuting those who violate the law and ensuring responsible weapon use.

“We will continue to review and advocate for laws that enhance public protection statewide for all communities … We cannot just arrest our way out of this matter. As an entire community, we have to address the root causes of gun violence, starting in our homes, our schools and in community and faith-based organizations, especially those that are youth-focused,” Green said.“Gun violence is a public health problem as much as it is a public safety problem. Many people need universal access to drug treatment and treatment for mental illness, because only someone with these issues would be a part of a mass shooting.”

Between Oct. 10 and Nov. 5, Honolulu police patrol officers, backed by reserve units and supported with overtime allotments, made two felony assault arrests, two robbery arrests, two burglary arrests and three car-theft arrests, according to statistics kept by HPD.

Officers made five weapons offense arrests, seven firearm arrests, three gambling offenses and issued citations for 105 traffic crimes, 627 moving violations and 100 parking violations.

Other HPD elements and state law enforcement officers made 2,742 public contacts and issued 44 citations for moving or traffic violations.

On Oahu through Tuesday, violent crime is down 4% compared with the same time last year, according to HPD statistics.

There have been 909 arrests for felony assault so far this year, compared with 967 at this time last year. HPD officers arrested 727 people for rape, 536 for robbery and 23 for murder or nonnegligent manslaughter, according to HPD’s online data dashboard.

That compares to 754 rape arrests, 543 robbery arrests, and 22 murder arrests at the same time in 2023.

The state sheriff’s deputies from the Department of Law Enforcement and officers with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), federal Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are currently assisting HPD with addressing all crime in patrol District 8.

Communications and operations are synchronized and focused on everything from gun crimes to traffic enforcement to illegal game room interdiction to breaking up drug-trafficking organizations.

Capt. Clifford Ramson told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in an interview that since law enforcement flooded the West Side with resources and coordinated efforts, officials are seeing a “marked decrease” in violent and other crimes.

“Obviously there was a spate of violent incidents that occurred leading up to the creation of this operation. However, since the beginning of the operation in August … we’ve seen a sharp decrease,” said Ramson, noting officers and their state counterparts have helped patrol everything from the Waianae Boat Harbor to football games to a concert at a charter school.

DOCARE was requested by the governor and the mayor to provide support and assistance in Waianae, Dan Dennison, DLNR’s communications director, told the Star-Advertiser. DOCARE officers are stationed 24 hours a day at the Waianae Small Boat Harbor and also have responsibility for Kaena State Park, West Side sections and any public hunting areas in that region.

“DOCARE has not made any arrests but have been available to support HPD as backup when requested,” he said.

U.S. Attorney Clare E. Connors told the Star-Advertiser her office continues to work closely with state and local law enforcement officers to “address violent crime, including on the West side.”

“Federal law enforcement agencies have a number of local law enforcement partners sworn to serve as task-force officers, who in turn work directly with our (assistant U.S. attorneys) to investigate and prosecute cases ranging from unlawful possession of firearms by convicted felons, drug-­related crimes, and other federal offenses. Making the full array of federal tools available to our state and local partners remains a top priority of this office and is reflected in the cases we have brought into the federal criminal justice system,” Connors said.

Collaborative efforts between state and federal law enforcement resulted in over “three-dozen arrests, the seizure of numerous illegal firearms, and the recovery of substantial quantities of illegal drugs.”

“All of those arrested now face charges in federal or state court,” Connors said.

“The ATF recognizes the role that firearms play in violent crimes and pursues an integrated regulatory and enforcement strategy to address this,” Jason R. Chudy, public information officer for the ATF’s Seattle field office, told the Star-Advertiser.

The DLE was awarded $800,000 in federal funds to help prevent targeted violence statewide, and data from the Gun Violence Archive reveals that from 2021 to 2023, Honolulu and Waianae had the highest number of gun-related incidents in Hawaii.

DLE is using the grant money to enhance “targeted violence prevention training for nonprofits, public and private schools, and government agencies.”

The Special Operations Section of the DLE’s Sheriff’s Division conducts regular sweeps and has made at least a half-dozen arrests for outstanding warrants since Aug. 16 and “will continue to make arrests on outstanding warrants.”

Among those arrested by the state for outstanding warrants in September was Steven A. Smith, who was wanted on a no-bail warrant for violating terms of his parole on felony convictions for felony assault, robbery, burglary and car theft.

The DLE established a “Gun Tip Line” where citizens can anonymously report illegal gun ownership or gun crimes by calling 808-427-4018.

The DLE is planning a gun buy-back day on the Leeward Coast after an Aug. 24 event at Aloha Stadium collected 514 unwanted guns in exchange for 531 gift cards valued at $53,100.

“The DLE will continue to work with the Department of Education. One goal is to establish trust in law enforcement among our youth. Programs such as ‘lunch with law enforcement’ are in the works,” read the statement.

Law enforcement is also working with the DOE to increase safe spaces where children can go and improve after-school programs “in support of the DOE” while “ramping up” DOE threat assessment team across the state and particularly Leeward District schools.

Tia Hartsock, director of the state Office of Wellness and Resilience Director, told the Star-Advertiser that state officials are partnering with elected and community leaders and other state departments on a “holistic, long-term effort to help build wellness and resilience and to prevent violence on the Leeward Coast.”

“We are grateful to be partnering with the Dept. of Education and Waianae High School on upcoming school events for students and their families that provide opportunities for both hands-on education and positive connection,” Hartsock said.

For the long term, the DLE is working to coordinate with the “state mobile alert system for emergency incidents like mass violence.”

“These emergency communications would notify residents about emergencies, both man-made (and) weather-related — from an active shooter to a tsunami,” according to a statement.

Blangiardi’s office told the Star-Advertiser the ongoing operation involves multiple law enforcement agencies, and HPD is leading the coordination efforts.

“The Mayor does meet regularly with Chief (Arthur “Joe”) Logan on all matters HPD and gets updates on the ongoing effort. The Mayor fully supports the collaborative efforts by city, state, and federal law enforcement to address public safety concerns on the Waianae Coast, and commends the coordinated approach and resources being deployed to ensure the safety of the community,” Scott Humber, Blangiardi’s communications director, told the Star-Advertiser.