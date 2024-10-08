Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing at Nanakuli Wendy’s

The 60-year-old homeless man arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 22-year-old Wendy’s employee in Nanakuli Sunday morning was charged with murder this morning, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Reynaldo C. Cheney, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant related to illegal camping, is charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in the death of 22-year-old Kashka Otto.

Cheney’s bail is set at $1 million.

The city Department of the Medical Examiner provided the Honolulu Star-Advertiser with a report number but declined to release any other information about the 22-year-old victim.

Otto was stabbed to death Sunday after he got into an altercation with Cheney while trying to escort him out of the Nanakuli Wendy’s where Cheney was allegedly re-arranging the furniture.

Otto’s 44-year-old co-worker was also injured during the fight but was treated and later released. He was a 6’2” senior on Waianae High School’s 2020 boys’ volleyball team and wore number 16 as a setter and outside hitter.