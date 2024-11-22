Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, November 22, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Sports

Wahine basketball preview: Kelsie Imai

By Billy Hull

Today Updated 11:39 p.m.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / OCT. 21 University of Hawaii guard Kelsie Imai.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / OCT. 21

University of Hawaii guard Kelsie Imai.