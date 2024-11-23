Letter: Jesus died for all our sins, be accountable

To a recent letter writer saying that parents should be accountable for these troubled teens’ crimes, I am in total agreement (“Parents are accountable for extraordinary crimes,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 29). His comment about “not responsible for the sin of killing Jesus Christ 2,000 years ago by my ancestors. And to be punished by an eternity in hell. Heck, I’ve got an airtight alibi,” is completely inaccurate.

Not knowing if he is a person of faith or not, we all are guilty of killing Jesus Christ, and not just our ancestors or even just the Romans. He died for all sin, past and present. If that were not true, we could just keep on sinning and not worry about consequences of eternity in hell, as he says.

Kip Anderson

Salt Lake