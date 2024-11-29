Letter: Maintain roads to and from Honolulu airport

Travel to and from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport was mentioned as a criteria in the satisfaction study of airports (“Honolulu airport moves up in passenger satisfaction, but still 4th worst,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 9). This may have some bearing on why fewer tourist are visiting Oahu.

Landscape maintenance along Nimitz Highway has improved recently, but is still below its original design. Why were plants installed in lieu of plain concrete surface if no maintenance was budgeted? On the viaduct at the airport and Kahala, we have planter boxes filled with weeds versus plants. If maintenance is a problem, we should consider covering surfaces with artificial turf or a concrete surface. Efforts to cover graffiti are questionable since they lack consistency in color, size and boundary.

Improvements can be done but must be done correctly and well, with supervision. Why advertise and disappoint tourist as they travel along our roadways?

Leonard Leong

Manoa

