Oahu restaurant owner must pay workers $158K for wage violations

The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday announced the owner of Domo Cafe restaurants in Honolulu must pay more than $158,000 in back wages to 14 workers.

The amount includes unpaid tips plus damages for the 14, and unpaid overtime for one employee at two restaurants — one in Kahala and one in Chinatown.

An investigation by DOL’s Wage and Hour Division found the owner, along with his wife, a manager at the two restaurants, had illegally retained portions of tips from a tip pool, according to a news release.

This was in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, which prohibits an employer, including managers and supervisors, from keeping any portion of tips received by employees.

Additionally, the employer failed to pay overtime owed to one employee.

The department recovered the following:

>> $72,054 in tips for 14 employees

>> $79,226 in liquidated damages for 14 workers

>> $7,172 in overtime wages to one employee

The department also fined the owner $2,030 in penalties for the “reckless nature of violations.”

“It is critically essential for non-management service staff to be able to retain the entirety of the tips they earn so they can offset living expenses and meet their financial goals,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Terence Trotter of Honolulu in a news release. “We urge all employers in the restaurant service sector to review their tip retention policies to ensure compliance with the Fair Labor Standards Act.”

Domo Cafe offers fresh sushi platters, bentos and made-to-order poke, according to its website. It is registered to Wu Enterprise LLC, with Shucong Wu as manager, according to state business registration records.

Employers and workers with questions can contact the Wage and Hour Division for assistance at 1-866-4-US-WAGE.