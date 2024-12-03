The combination of savory sausages, sweet peppers and tender potatoes is an Italian classic. Pork sausage links, peppers, potatoes and onions are quickly pan fried with a touch of oil at high heat before going into the oven. The dish is completed in a hot oven in 25 minutes. Since the primary ingredients have so much flavor, seasonings are just chicken broth and Italian herbs. Add chile flakes if you like it hot. Serve with a green salad and you have a complete easy-to-make meal.

Sausage, Peppers and Potatoes

Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 pound Italian hot sausage links, substitute any sausage

• 2 yellow potatoes

• 1 red bell pepper

• 1/2 large sweet onion

• 1/2 cup chicken broth

• 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large skillet using high heat, add oil and cook the sausage until browned, about 5 minutes. Poke holes in sausage using a knife or fork to remove excess oil. Slice sausage into bite-sized pieces and place in a baking casserole. Slice the potatoes and in the same skillet, brown the potatoes until partially cooked, about 5 minutes and place in the same casserole. Core and slice the pepper into slivers and slice onion from tip to root and saute both in the skillet until partially cooked, about 5 minutes, then place in baking pan. Mix in baking pan with broth and herbs. Place uncovered in oven until potatoes are tender, about 20-25 minutes. Serve hot.

Serves about 4-6.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.