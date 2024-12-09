NYPD: Suspect arrested in CEO’s killing had ties to Hawaii

A man with ties to Hawaii is being held on gun charges and for questioning in connection with last week’s killing of a health insurance executive in midtown Manhattan, the New York Police Department said today.

The man being questioned was identified as Luigi Mangione, 26, the police commissioner, Jessica Tisch, said at a news briefing Monday afternoon. He was detained in a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after an employee recognized him and called authorities at 9:15 a.m.

“He was sitting there eating,” Joseph Kenny, the NYPD’s chief of detectives, said at the briefing.

He was born and raised in Maryland, lived in San Francisco and in Honolulu until recently, Kenny said.

Mangione showed the police the same fake New Jersey identification that the man believed to be the gunman presented when he checked into a hostel on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on Nov. 24, a senior law enforcement official said. He was also carrying identification with his name on it, along with other forms of fake ID, according to law enforcement officials.

When Mangione was approached in Altoona, he had a gun, a silencer and other false identification cards similar to those they believe the killer used in New York, according to one of the law enforcement officials and a person briefed on the investigation. The gun appears to be a so-called ghost gun, assembled from parts that may have been made from a 3D printer, Kenny said.

Mangione was also carrying a handwritten manifesto that criticized health care companies for putting profits above care, according to two law enforcement officials.

Mangione is in custody on local charges, the official said, possibly related to presenting the fake identification to the police. He has not been arrested or charged in connection with the killing.

New York police investigators are traveling to Altoona, in western Pennsylvania, about 280 miles from the city, according to one of the law enforcement officials.

The police had been looking for the gunman since Wednesday morning’s attack on Brian Thompson, 50, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, outside a hotel in midtown. They believe the killer left New York by bus shortly after.

The person now in custody arrived in Altoona on a Greyhound bus, a senior law enforcement official said. Thompson’s killer is also believed to have taken a Greyhound when he arrived in New York City 10 days before the shooting.

The killing set off a search that stretched well beyond New York City and commanded days of national attention.

Here’s what else to know:

>> New photographs released: Police over the weekend released two images they said showed the suspect, including one of him in the back seat of a taxi on the day of the shooting. They examined thousands of hours of footage from surveillance cameras to glean information about the man’s movements over the course of what they believed were his 11 days in New York City, starting with his arrival on a bus that originated in Atlanta on Nov. 24. They also recovered bullet casings at the scene with the words “depose,” “deny” and “delay” written on them — a possible reference to terms used by insurers to avoid paying claims.

>> A recovered backpack: Officers also recovered a backpack in Central Park on Friday that they believe the man may have discarded as he cycled away from the scene of the shooting toward the Upper West Side, before he caught the cab. They had yet to publicly confirm if the backpack belonged to the man or contained any items of value to the investigation. Police found Monopoly money in the backpack, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.

———

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2024 The New York Times Company