Letter: Retiree property owner currently has it too good

A retiree writes to complain that the empty homes tax the City Council is considering would cost him $30,000 annually on his million-dollar condo (“Empty homes tax would ruin some owners lives,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 25). I would meet him halfway on that; in fact, I would meet him two-thirds, as the proposed 3% tax rate is too high. A 1% tax would be appropriate.

This snowbird should realize just how good he has it now. He doesn’t contribute to the local economy through spending most of the year, doesn’t pay any state income tax and enjoys one of the lowest property tax rates of any metro area in the nation. He should pay the $10,000 extra tax and realize he’s now paying his fair share, or rent out his apartment for six months or longer each year. At a reasonable rental rate, there would be takers.

Jack Ashby

Hawaii Kai

