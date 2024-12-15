The ultimate combo

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Do you sometimes want a sweet treat without too much effort? Remember that store-bought cake mixes are fast to prepare. Baking cupcakes instead of a whole cake makes the time even shorter.

Follow the easy recipe on the box and add eggs, water and oil. Then, a simple trick to elevate a box mix is to top them with a contrasting taste and texture.

This recipe uses candied citrus to sprinkle on the top before baking.

This pairing of chocolate cake and refreshing citrus is great for a good reason.

Any type of candied citrus is good — orange, lemon, lime, Asian calamansi or yuzu peel.

The freshness of the fruit adds zest to these cupcakes.

Candied Citrus Cupcakes

Ingredients:

• 1 (15.25-ounce) package devil’s food cake mix

• 3 large eggs

• 1/2 cup vegetable oil

• 1 cup candied citrus strips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a mixer, blend cake mix, 1 cup water, eggs and oil until combined, about 1 minute. Place 24 cupcake liners in pan. Pour cake mix evenly into the 24 cupcake liners. Arrange candied citrus on top. Bake according to box instructions. Test for doneness by inserting a toothpick into center. If toothpick comes out clean, remove from oven and serve.

Makes 24 cupcakes.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.