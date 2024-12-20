Letter: Was airlift of dog from trail really necessary?

On Tuesday, 911 received a call about a lost dog on the Wailupe Gulch Trail. Six emergency responder units and 17 personnel were dispatched to the scene. Within two hours the wayward dog, named Tonka, was found. But instead of walking the dog back down the trail, it was airlifted by the Honolulu Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter to be reunited with its owner.

I find this whole scenario to be absolutely ludicrous and financially irresponsible, especially in these times of economic difficulties involving the agencies used in this rescue.

While we can rejoice in the safe return of Tonka, one must ask at what price. Tying up 17 first responders, six units and a helicopter cannot be justified for such a minor event.

Exactly how much did it cost to deploy all these assets? Will the owner be charged? Clearly a review of this event is warranted.

Thomas Sousa

Waikiki

