Firefighters rescue lost dog from Wailupe trail

Honolulu firefighters this morning rescued a lost dog from the Wailupe Gulch Trail in Aina Haina.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 8:47 a.m. today regarding a lost dog — an 80-pound, brown dog named Tonka. It was reported that the owner was unable to safely search for and retrieve the pet. Six units with 17 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving on scene two minutes later.

Firefighters ascended the trail on foot and were able to find the dog at 10:32 a.m.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted Tonka from the trail to a nearby landing zone, where he was reunited with his owner.