Letter: Save Manoa, don’t allow Aria Lane development

A recent letter correctly warned that Avalon Group’s proposed 158-unit high-density housing project threatens Manoa (“More scrutiny needed for Aria Lane in Manoa,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 16). During a recent meeting about the archaeology and historic buildings at Saint Francis Manoa, labeled as “Temple Heiau” on a 1910 army map and referred to as the Kauala‘a Heiau by Emma Nakuina in her 1904 book of legends, it was disclosed that Avalon plans no affordable housing on site.

Last summer amid pre-sale advertising, a convoy of SUV taxis drove into Saint Francis. Did they come from hotels? From the airport? Laying waste to an iconic and beautiful historic site to build gated homes for out-of-state investors would be tragic and criminal, while jeopardizing the safety and character of an entire neighborhood. The Legislature should condemn the property and acquire it by eminent domain for contiguous UH-Manoa.

Ellen Sofio

Manoa

