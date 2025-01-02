Letter: Take closer look at zoo, it’s better than ever

My wife and I were stunned by a recent letter critical of the Honolulu Zoo (“More funds for zoo, less for useless boondoggles,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 25). The writer admitted he himself had not visited the zoo. We visit regularly and find the zoo better than ever.

Reticulated giraffes Sandi and Neelix are very happy in their upgraded home. There are some exhibits closed, but that’s because they are being renovated. The old chimpanzees are gone, gone to a geriatric facility to live out their days in an appropriate home. We have a baby rhino that’s adorable. We’ve attended after-hours events, like a ghost tour around Halloween, that were fantastic.

I urge the zoo critic to visit himself and report if he still feels so negative about the zoo.

Bob Calvert

Kapahulu

