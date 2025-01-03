Letter: OCCC needed to battle dangerous meth blight

Kudos to Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Director Tommy Johnson regarding his rebuttal to restorative justice (“New correctional facility long overdue,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Dec. 29). While both positions have merit, Oahu Community Correctional Center represents a missing piece in Oahu’s continuum of care for individuals with methamphetamine addiction who have risen to the level of immediate threat to the public.

With regard to making more voluntary treatment beds for this disease, you can build it, but they won’t come. Going to treatment is not on the menu of options for the individual with methamphetamine addiction. Getting more methamphetamine is the singular goal this criminogenic disease implants in the mind of the user.

OCCC is the only option regarding public safety and containment for the individual lost in addiction. As Johnson describes, this is an opportunity to “reset” for a sufficient period of time for humanity and health to be restored.

Gerald Busch

Waikiki

