Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, January 6, 2025 72° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Female community leaders made a cultural impact

By Nina Wu

Today Updated 11:17 p.m.

Editors' Picks

STAR-ADVERTISER /2016 Emme Tomimbang Burns was a prominent local TV host and a leader of the Filipino community.
1/5
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER /2016

Emme Tomimbang Burns was a prominent local TV host and a leader of the Filipino community.

COURTESY PHOTO Broadway veteran Jade Stice, above, mentored Hawaii’s theater community.
2/5
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY PHOTO

Broadway veteran Jade Stice, above, mentored Hawaii’s theater community.

STARADVERTISER / 2022 Twinkle Borge was a fierce activist for the homeless community at the Waianae Small Boat Harbor.
3/5
Swipe or click to see more

STARADVERTISER / 2022

Twinkle Borge was a fierce activist for the homeless community at the Waianae Small Boat Harbor.

GEORGE F. LEE / 2017 Georgette Deemer contributed to the local film and television industry.
4/5
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / 2017

Georgette Deemer contributed to the local film and television industry.

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016 Teresa Naniali‘i Bright, center, was an award-winning musician with a career that spanned decades.
5/5
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016

Teresa Naniali‘i Bright, center, was an award-winning musician with a career that spanned decades.

STAR-ADVERTISER /2016 Emme Tomimbang Burns was a prominent local TV host and a leader of the Filipino community.
COURTESY PHOTO Broadway veteran Jade Stice, above, mentored Hawaii’s theater community.
STARADVERTISER / 2022 Twinkle Borge was a fierce activist for the homeless community at the Waianae Small Boat Harbor.
GEORGE F. LEE / 2017 Georgette Deemer contributed to the local film and television industry.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016 Teresa Naniali‘i Bright, center, was an award-winning musician with a career that spanned decades.