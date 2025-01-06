Female community leaders made a cultural impact
STAR-ADVERTISER /2016
Emme Tomimbang Burns was a prominent local TV host and a leader of the Filipino community.
COURTESY PHOTO
Broadway veteran Jade Stice, above, mentored Hawaii’s theater community.
STARADVERTISER / 2022
Twinkle Borge was a fierce activist for the homeless community at the Waianae Small Boat Harbor.
GEORGE F. LEE / 2017
Georgette Deemer contributed to the local film and television industry.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016
Teresa Naniali‘i Bright, center, was an award-winning musician with a career that spanned decades.