Raiders fire head coach Antonio Pierce

The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce today, two days after concluding a 4-13 season.

Pierce, 46, went 9-17 over 1 1/2 seasons as coach. He first became coach on an interim basis after the midseason firing of Josh McDaniels in 2023.

“The Las Vegas Raiders have relieved Antonio Pierce of his duties as head coach,” the team said in its announcement. “We appreciate Antonio’s leadership, first as an interim head coach and this past season as the head coach.

“Antonio grew up a Raiders fan and his Silver and Black roots run deep. We are grateful for his ability to reignite what it means to be a Raider throughout the entire organization. We wish nothing but the best for Antonio and his family in the future.”

The Raiders had a 10-game losing streak during the gloomy 2024 season. Las Vegas lost six games by double digits during the streak and nine overall.

Gardner Minshew was the starting quarterback at the outset of the season and Aidan O’Connell was the other main quarterback used by the club. Tight end Brock Bowers was one of the bright spots with an NFL rookie-record 112 receptions.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, Pierce felt confident he would remain as coach. But an organization that has missed the postseason in 20 of the past 22 seasons felt differently.

Pierce spent nine seasons in the NFL as a linebacker with Washington (2001-04) and the New York Giants (2005-09).