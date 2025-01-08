Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 77° Today's Paper

Top News

German chancellor counters Trump comments on Greenland, Canada

By Miranda Murray / Reuters

Today Last updated 9:50 a.m.

World news

REUTERS/NADJA WOHLLEBEN German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, today.

REUTERS/NADJA WOHLLEBEN

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, today.

BERLIN >> German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed surprise at comments by President-elect Donald Trump about Greenland and Canada, saying European partners agreed that the inviolability of borders was a fundamental principle of international law.

“This principle applies and is a foundation of our peaceful order,” Scholz told reporters today.

“In my discussions with our European partners, a certain lack of understanding has emerged with regard to recent statements from the USA,” said Scholz in an unusually blunt statement called at short notice.

Trump refused on Tuesday to rule out using military or economic action to pursue an acquisition of the Panama Canal and Greenland and also floated the idea of turning Canada into a U.S. state.

“The principle of inviolability of borders applies to every country, regardless of whether it is to the east or west of us,” said Scholz, adding Russia had violated that principle with its war in Ukraine.

Scholz also said NATO allies would strengthen defense capabilities in coordination with each other. “It is important that we stand together on these issues and act as one.”

Trump also said on Tuesday that NATO members should spend 5% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defense, far higher than the current 2% target.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide