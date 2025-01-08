German chancellor counters Trump comments on Greenland, Canada

BERLIN >> German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed surprise at comments by President-elect Donald Trump about Greenland and Canada, saying European partners agreed that the inviolability of borders was a fundamental principle of international law.

“This principle applies and is a foundation of our peaceful order,” Scholz told reporters today.

“In my discussions with our European partners, a certain lack of understanding has emerged with regard to recent statements from the USA,” said Scholz in an unusually blunt statement called at short notice.

Trump refused on Tuesday to rule out using military or economic action to pursue an acquisition of the Panama Canal and Greenland and also floated the idea of turning Canada into a U.S. state.

“The principle of inviolability of borders applies to every country, regardless of whether it is to the east or west of us,” said Scholz, adding Russia had violated that principle with its war in Ukraine.

Scholz also said NATO allies would strengthen defense capabilities in coordination with each other. “It is important that we stand together on these issues and act as one.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Trump also said on Tuesday that NATO members should spend 5% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defense, far higher than the current 2% target.