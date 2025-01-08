Letter: Biden not the savior that some make him out to be

Apparently, and remarkably, many continue to insist that the Biden administration reigned over some sort of miraculous success in the wake of Donald Trump’s first term (“Biden’s wins will help Trump’s second term,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 6). There is not space here to sufficiently refute this claim as laughable. But consider that when Joe Biden took office, inflation was at about 1.4% and the price at the pump nearly doubled almost instantly.

I think America has spoken.

Stephen Hinton

Waialua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter