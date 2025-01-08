A delicious dessert

Wednesday, January 8, 2025
78°
Today's Paper
By Lynette Lo Tom
Today
Recipes
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
I apologize from the start that this isn’t the typical easy recipe. Karen Fazio started with the usual Tollhouse cookie instructions, but added whole-wheat flour and oats, and lessened the amount of salt to make it healthier for her children.
The texture is just perfect, and you bake it in a 9-by-13-inch pan, which is much quicker than baking individual cookies.
The chocolate chips melt until they are gooey and the oatmeal with whole-wheat flour lends it a heavier texture. I think you will find it so delicious that you will thank me for sharing it. You are welcome!
Karen Fazio’s Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookie Bars
Ingredients:
• Oil and flour to grease the pan
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 3/4 cup whole-wheat flour
• 1/2 cup quick oats
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1 cup unsalted butter
• 3/4 cups sugar
• 3/4 cups light brown sugar
• 2 teaspoons vanilla
• 2 large eggs
• 2 cups chocolate chips
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease and flour a 9-by-13-inch pan. Combine flour, oats, baking soda and salt in small bowl and set aside. Beat butter, both sugars and vanilla in large bowl by hand or use a mixer. Add eggs one by one and mix well. Gradually add in flour mixture. Stir in chocolate chips. Spread in prepared pan and bake until golden brown, about 20-25 minutes. Let cool. Cut into squares or rectangles as you prefer.
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
Makes about 20 squares.