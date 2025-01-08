A delicious dessert

I apologize from the start that this isn’t the typical easy recipe. Karen Fazio started with the usual Tollhouse cookie instructions, but added whole-wheat flour and oats, and lessened the amount of salt to make it healthier for her children.

The texture is just perfect, and you bake it in a 9-by-13-inch pan, which is much quicker than baking individual cookies.

The chocolate chips melt until they are gooey and the oatmeal with whole-wheat flour lends it a heavier texture. I think you will find it so delicious that you will thank me for sharing it. You are welcome!

Karen Fazio’s Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookie Bars

Ingredients:

• Oil and flour to grease the pan

• 1 cup all-purpose flour

• 3/4 cup whole-wheat flour

• 1/2 cup quick oats

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup unsalted butter

• 3/4 cups sugar

• 3/4 cups light brown sugar

• 2 teaspoons vanilla

• 2 large eggs

• 2 cups chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease and flour a 9-by-13-inch pan. Combine flour, oats, baking soda and salt in small bowl and set aside. Beat butter, both sugars and vanilla in large bowl by hand or use a mixer. Add eggs one by one and mix well. Gradually add in flour mixture. Stir in chocolate chips. Spread in prepared pan and bake until golden brown, about 20-25 minutes. Let cool. Cut into squares or rectangles as you prefer.

Makes about 20 squares.