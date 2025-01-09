Letter: Use geothermal, native models for clean energy

In a recent column, Caroline Carl, executive director of Hawai‘i Energy, celebrates energy efficiency as a way to lower energy bills, drive job creation, enhance energy security and reduce greenhouse gas emissions (“Secure Hawaii’s energy future through efficiency and unity,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Dec. 26). Yes, our compass, as we aim for 100% renewable energy by 2045, must be what the community needs.

It is gratifying to see the state draw on proven Native Hawaiian leadership to increase public understanding of geothermal energy and explore the commercial viability of geothermal development while also supporting geosciences research at the University of Hawaii. Hawaii can draw on the experience of Native Hawaiians who have developed geothermal for Maori tribes using a native-to-native model that is culturally respectful and economically productive.

As Carl says, we must “seize this moment to build on our progress and create lasting benefits for generations to come.” Tapping the gifts of Tutu Pele will help enormously.

Nainoa Cullen

Ewa Beach

