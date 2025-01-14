Letter: Blame Hamas for Gaza conditions, not Israel

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I’m frustrated by the tendency to blame Israel for the tragic deaths in Gaza, as seen in the recent letter “Women and girls in Gaza should have right to live” (Star Advertiser, Jan 8). Where is the accountability for Hamas, the group that initiated this conflict? Shouldn’t someone hold them responsible?

If the international community pressured Hamas, perhaps they would release the hostages, ending this devastating war. Could we at least insist that Hamas stop storing weapons in hospitals, homes and residential buildings? The silence from the general public and global leaders is deafening.

The Israeli Defense Forces continually risk soldiers’ lives to minimize civilian casualties, showing remarkable restraint. What more can Israel do to bring back their women and children now held hostage?

Alan Pollock

Waialae

