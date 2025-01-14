Fundraiser for family of fallen firefighter surpasses $50K goal

A GoFundMe page dedicated to supporting the wife and family of a 25-year-old Honolulu firefighter killed in the line of duty last week had raised more than $58,000 by Monday afternoon.

Firefighter Jeffrey Fiala died on the night of Jan. 6 while responding to a 7:42 p.m. 911 call for a building fire at 1645 Young St. in the Pawaa-McCully area.

The Honolulu Fire Department and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives are investigating the partial roof collapse, which also sent four other firefighters and a civilian to the hospital.

By Monday afternoon the $50,000 fundraising goal was exceeded, and donations totaled $58,067. A memorial service for Fiala is planned for Jan. 25.

Fiala is survived by wife Fiona, parents Michael and Kristine, and other family members and friends. Fiala graduated from Radford High School in 2017 and from the University of Hawaii in 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

He was “a beloved husband, son, brother, and friend, who had a love for fishing, photography, and nature,” read a message on the fundraising page set up by Fiala family friend Pete Chiu.

“Jeff met the love of his life, Fiona, on freshman move-in day at the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa. After many years of dating, Jeff and Fiona celebrated their marriage on their sixth anniversary in 2023,” read a message on the page. “Jeff was a loving and supportive husband to Fiona. Jeff joined the Honolulu Fire Department in July 2023 and went into the field in March of last year. In the approximately 18 months as a firefighter, Jeff touched many lives and made a difference at the station with his enthusiasm for service. He always had a smile on his face, was always laughing, and brought a positive attitude every single day.”

The funds will help “alleviate Fiona from unforeseen financial burdens” and allow her to focus on grieving and healing.

ATF agents with its National Response Team are still on Oahu working with firefighters on the ongoing investigation into the Jan. 6 fire.

The ATF’s National Response team also includes certified fire investigators, engineers, chemists as well as other experts who investigate major fires and explosions. The same unit did the cause and origin investigation of the Aug. 8, 2023, Lahaina fire, which killed 102 people and left thousands without a home.

“Once we leave the island we will finalize our origin and cause report and present that to (the) Honolulu Fire Department,” Jason R. Chudy, public information officer for the ATF’s Seattle Field Division, told the Honolulu Star- Advertiser.

Depending on the size of the scene and scope of the investigation, it could be weeks or months before findings are made public.