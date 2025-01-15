Letter: Too-early trash pickups in Waikiki must change

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I read a recent letter and one of my first thoughts was, how does New York City, which has trash pickup restrictions and a population eight- fold of Honolulu, do it (“Not much can be done about early trash pickups,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 6)?

I have been a resident of Waikiki for close to 12 years and before that lived in Hawaii Kai for decades.

Starting a few years ago, post-COVID, I have heard and seen regular trash pickups being executed regularly before 3 a.m. on a nearly daily basis. These pre-dawn trash pickups are happening in the residential-zoned areas of Waikiki when most area residents are still sleeping.

There are some mindful trash businesses that do daily pickups during daylight hours and have smaller trucks accompanying the large trash compactor trucks.

Perhaps the companies doing pre-dawn pickups should meet the increased demands and purchase additional equipment instead of cheating residents out of their sleep.

Catherina Pudwill

Waikiki

