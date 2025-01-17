Letter: After disastrous 4 years, new direction is needed

In response to the recent letter, “2nd Trump presidency is nightmare come true” (Star-Advertiser, Jan. 14), I ask whether the writer was awake to witness: the Afghanistan fiasco, 8-10 million illegal immigrants crossing our borders, massive inflation, delay to give and let Ukraine use the weapons as they needed, instructions to Israel (we haven’t won a war since 1945, while it has won several), permitting of transgender students to compete in girls’ sports, promotion of DEI and its rule over the hiring of workers, anti- semitism run amok, and when every prominent Democrat tried to convince the public that Joe Biden was fit to be president.

I recommend that all of us wake up, take a Valium if needed, and see if a narcissistic, pretentious, pompous, hyperbolic entertainer and successful businessman can do better with his cadre of brilliant billionaires.

George Druger

Kailua

