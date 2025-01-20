Letter: Council must fight Myeni lawsuit, similar pressure

Monday, January 20, 2025
I would like to respond to a recent letter regarding the death of Lindani Myeni (“Demand police reform, justice for Myeni family,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 7). We the people are indeed disgusted that the City Council would even consider paying the Myeni family for the damage and injuries caused by Mr. Myeni. Those three officers were fighting for their lives and are lucky to be alive.
The writer states that, “Yes the officer was injured, that’s the risk we pay them to take.” Unbelievable. Can you think of any other job where someone tries to take your life or leaves you seriously injured and people say, “Well too bad, that’s the risk we pay them to take.” It’s about time the City Council takes a stand and fights these lawsuits.
Morris De Rego
Waipahu
