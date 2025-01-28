Letter: Laken Riley Act kills due process for immigrants

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

In writing about the Laken Riley Act, a letter writer omits an important point when he states that “any individual living in the country illegally who has committed a crime, no matter how petty,” can be detained or deported (“Critical issue at heart of Laken Riley Act,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 26). The act calls for detention or deportation not just of those who have committed crimes, but those even arrested or charged of committing crimes.

This is the true critical issue in the act — bypassing due process of the law and potentially detaining innocent people.

John Wythe White

Haleiwa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

