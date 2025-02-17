Vital Statistics: Jan. 31 – Feb. 6, 2025
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Feb. 7-13
>> Hazel Dela Cruz Bocalan and Ernesto Sarmiento Baltazar Jr.
>> Dylan Jeffrey Buck and Caitlin Maryanne Uilani Hoernig Morris
>> Jaerael Benjael Pagdilao Carino and Juliette Victoria Bush
>> Christopher Anthony Chandroo and Battsetseg Gansukh
>> Barbara Cohen and Clio Prudence Coste
>> Alex Diaz and Misty Ramos Marchant
>> Waylon James Evans and Kimberly Ann Holmes
>> Anthony William Fernandez and Jessieca Ruiz Cervantez
>> Tina Maile Fonceca and Burrelle Hanalei Alamillo
>> Justin-Lee Benedict Hoapili Kahaule Kamanuwai Gomez and Kennedy Lynn Smith
>> Jordan Kamoa Hatchie and Ryan Alfonze Dela Cruz Tinoso
>> Mason Lee Hendrix and Allison Kenath Lopez
>> Janine Rachelle Dawn Iknokinok and Michael James Birch
>> David Robert Jones and Jennifer Christine Fuller
>> Gabriel Kaohu Kalama Jr. and Faith Grace Ann Beck
>> Jeanna Nicole Lee and Jeremy Scott Poe
>> Kassandra Rae Lewis and Lynzy Pauline Patterson
>> Scott Daniel Macdonald and Stephanie Ann Porter
>> Cameron James Milostan and Loreal Amanda Rodrigues
>> Khalid Tariq Salim and Shereece Natasha Allen
>> Lauren Nicole Smith and Michael Hampton Kline Jr.
>> Michal Jakub Strzelecki and Zuzanna Tomczuk
>> Taitusi Taufa and Nicole Elaine Uperesa
>> Christian Ray Thomas and Paige Brielle Beacome
>> Alanis Michelina Tirabassi and Ian Thomas Abrahamson
>> Clinton Paul Unger and Evelyn Sandoval Villalobos
>> Tara Lea Warrior and Tuitoga Talalotu Moe Jr.
>> Junchao Xu and Heyu Zhao
>> Craig Thomas Zanoli and Rochelle Euloise Casagranda
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Feb. 7-13
>> Aleja-Rose Kauanoelani‘inapuamelia Alonso-Van Gieson
>> Aryah Lei Kapuamakamae Amina
>> Jimena Judith Carrillo
>> Sofia-Zane Kamalani Cipriano Clough
>> Airi Indi Dipasquale
>> Levi Laumea-Fujiwara Donley
>> Genesis Enchen Enten
>> Violet Sue Kairi Gilleres
>> Jaye Gonzaga
>> Emalia Joy Ke‘olinoaloha Kimie Graham
>> Sage Lynn Hyde-Swanson
>> Kauanoeika‘ilikapahauakea Hepuawiwo‘oleipihaikamana‘oi‘o Iokia-Smith
>> Kira-Sky Kehaulani Keehu
>> Judah Merrick Ko
>> Armani Benjamin-Martin Leier
>> Tayzlen ‘Anela Lono-Wong
>> Noah Anderson Magdefrau
>> Saint Hala‘api‘api Pulaa Mareko
>> Casey Kekoa Mendez
>> Chaitanya Maha Pati
>> Remi Absher Ramelb
>> Mara Kama Seaton-Downes
>> Isabella Sachie-Kimiko Shimata
>> Thomas Edward Snipes
>> James Edward Snipes III
>> Noah Keio Tanoura
>> Jean Carlos Taveras Jr.
>> Kage Akio Togashi
>> Lillian Jean Traynor
>> Kahiau Ying Tsukayama
>> Aisha Sollilja Wolf