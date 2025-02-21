Police union approves COVID hazard pay settlement

Members of the Honolulu police officers union overwhelmingly voted to accept a COVID-19 hazard pay settlement with the city worth more than $30 million with initial payouts of $20,000 or more by June 30.

In an email to members obtained by the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser, the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers’ state board of directors detailed the audited and certified results of the ratification vote for the “Tentative Negotiated Hazard Pay Settlement Agreement.”

Of the 946 votes cast, there were 890 in support of the settlement, 49 opposed and seven blank votes. The number of eligible SHOPO Honolulu chapter voters was 1,653.

“In order for the agreement to go into effect, it now must be ratified by the City Council. The agreement is on the City Council’s agenda for its next meeting on Feb. 26,” read a note to members from Robert Cavaco, a lieutenant with the Honolulu Police Department and SHOPO’s president. “Assuming City Council approval, we will keep you updated as the City’s implementation process proceeds. Thank you again to everyone who participated in the vote.”

City officials have set aside about $115 million to settle hazard pay claims and grievances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. HPD’s hazard pay settlement is pending approval by the Hono­lulu City Council.

“The ratification vote brings us closer to a settlement for our officers, and we hope that there will be an agreement soon for our civilian employees as well,” said Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan.

The temporary hazard pay period applies to officers who worked from March 5, 2020, to March 5, 2022.

During that two-year period, 721 HPD officers were sidelined after either being infected with COVID-19 or forced to isolate because of exposure, or while experiencing symptoms.

“Although the settlement is subject to City Council approval, the City is pleased to have reached an agreement with SHOPO on hazard pay for the essential services provided by our Honolulu Police Department during COVID-19,” said city Managing Director Michael D. Formby in a statement to the Star-­Advertiser. “We thank them for their public service during this critical period.”

The temporary negotiated settlement agreement covers eligible Tier 1 employees at 15% of the officer’s base pay and will pay 80% by June 30.

The remaining 20% of the payout will be converted to vacation hours.

In 2022, SHOPO asked for 25% hazard pay for officers in all counties.

On Maui, county officials settled SHOPO’s Maui chapter’s grievance for about $13 million in February 2024. The Maui settlement covers officers employed between March 4, 2020, and March 25, 2023.

Overtime worked during the pandemic is based on an officer’s base pay rate. Officers who retired and are eligible will receive 100% of their hazard payout by June 30 under the terms of the agreement.

City officials agreed to convert the vacation credit to vacation hours by dividing the dollar value of an employee’s vacation credit by the hourly rate of pay as set forth in the salary schedule.

The city did not want to carry a deficit into the next budget cycle. The deferred cash obligation ensures that won’t happen.

If an officer leaves city employment, the unused temporary hazard pay vacation credit will be “paid to the employee in cash at the employee’s hourly rate of pay as of the date the employee retired or separated from employment.”

The hazard pay vacation hours “shall not be counted towards the annual vacation accrual maximum” in the SHOPO collective bargaining agreement, but “shall still be subject to the same terms and conditions applicable to use of vacation benefits generally,” including blackout dates, policies regarding resolution of scheduling conflicts and when multiple employees submit vacation requests for the same date.

The hazard pay vacation hours cannot be forced on an officer who may cash out 50% of the hazard vacation pay one year after the date the agreement is finalized, which SHOPO estimates to be Feb. 26.

An officer may sell back all of the hazard vacation pay two years after the Council approves the agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, a police officer who earns an hourly rate of pay of $32.81 would earn $136,490 over that two-year period and be eligible for $20,473 in hazard pay and $5,906 in overtime, for a total of $26,379.

An HPD lieutenant would earn $173,514 in the two years covered by the agreement and be eligible for $33,535.

The projections are based on the possible 4,160 hours of work time and 1,200 overtime hours an officer could work during the two-year period covered by the agreement.