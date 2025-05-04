Legislative session ends with hotel, cruise ship room tax increase to aid Hawaii’s climate fight
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Senate President Ron Kouchi presided over the final day in the Senate chamber on Friday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Senate President Ron Kouchi used his gavel on Friday. Among the bills that failed was one that would create a task force to study the possibility of creating a year-round Legislature.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Rep. Ikaika Hussey, middle, looked out toward the House chamber gallery Friday during the final day of the 2025 Hawaii legislative session at the state Capitol.