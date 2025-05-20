Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 83° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Box jellyfish alert issued for Waikiki beaches

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:40 p.m.

A box jellyfish advisory has been issued for Waikiki beaches today, according to HNL Alert.

The advisory was issued at about 8:50 a.m. today after box jellyfish were observed at Waikiki beaches. Lifeguards have posted warning signs.

According to the Waikiki Aquarium box jellyfish calendar, there is a high likelihood of jellyfish today through Thursday. Box jellyfish, which belong to the invertebrate Phylum Cnidaria, typically appear from eight to 10 days after the full moon, which occurred last Monday.

“Always check with a lifeguard for the latest beach and ocean conditions,” said the alert. “In an emergency call 911.”

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide