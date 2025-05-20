Box jellyfish alert issued for Waikiki beaches

A box jellyfish advisory has been issued for Waikiki beaches today, according to HNL Alert.

The advisory was issued at about 8:50 a.m. today after box jellyfish were observed at Waikiki beaches. Lifeguards have posted warning signs.

According to the Waikiki Aquarium box jellyfish calendar, there is a high likelihood of jellyfish today through Thursday. Box jellyfish, which belong to the invertebrate Phylum Cnidaria, typically appear from eight to 10 days after the full moon, which occurred last Monday.

“Always check with a lifeguard for the latest beach and ocean conditions,” said the alert. “In an emergency call 911.”