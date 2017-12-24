Top News
Rainfall sets new records on Maui
Heavy rain last week set new records for Kahului, almost doubling the rainfall record and marking the wettest day recorded, the National Weather Service said.
On Wednesday, 6.4 inches of rain fell in Kahului, surpassing the previous record of 3.21 inches in 1955, the weather service said.
The rainfall also made Wednesday the wettest day for Kahului, dating back to 1946 when record keeping began. The previous record was Dec. 21, 1955 when 5.82 inches of rain fell from midnight to midnight, the weather service said.
Wednesday’s heavy rain caused multiple road closures and landslides on Maui. The weather service also issued flash flood warnings for Maui and Hawaii island.
Most Read
- Woman struggles after crash with HPD officer renews questions over discipline
- Woman in custody after allegedly fleeing from fatal Hauula bus stop crash
- Waipahu may be the most festive town on the island
- Waialua teacher vying for $1 million Varkey prize
- Kalanianaole eastbound reopened near Hanauma Bay
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.