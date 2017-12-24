Rainfall sets new records on Maui

Heavy rain last week set new records for Kahului, almost doubling the rainfall record and marking the wettest day recorded, the National Weather Service said.

On Wednesday, 6.4 inches of rain fell in Kahului, surpassing the previous record of 3.21 inches in 1955, the weather service said.

The rainfall also made Wednesday the wettest day for Kahului, dating back to 1946 when record keeping began. The previous record was Dec. 21, 1955 when 5.82 inches of rain fell from midnight to midnight, the weather service said.

Wednesday’s heavy rain caused multiple road closures and landslides on Maui. The weather service also issued flash flood warnings for Maui and Hawaii island.

Get the latest news by email Sign Up