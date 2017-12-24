Woman in custody after allegedly fleeing from fatal Hauula bus stop crash















Two people were arrested Saturday after a deadly bus stop crash in Hauula.

Police said at about 2 p.m. Saturday a 36-year-old woman driving an SUV north-bound on Kamehameha Highway crossed the center line and slammed into a bus stop on the opposite side of the highway, fronting Hauula Kai Shopping Center.

The crash injured a man and a woman sitting at the bus stop, police said. The man, 61, later died at a hospital, and the woman, 55, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said the driver fled from the SUV before turning herself in nearly five hours later at the Kahuku police substation. She was booked for investigation of two counts of failure to render aid and one count of negligent homicide.

The driver, identified in police arrest logs as Vika Fifita Unga, remained in custody today, pending charges.

Her alleged passenger, David Kinikini, was arrested at the scene. Kinikini, 34, was charged with hindering prosecution and released after posting $2,000 bail, according to police arrest logs.

Police said it was unknown why Unga drove the 2003 Ford Explorer across the center line.

Police closed the highway for about three hours while an investigation was conducted.

It was the 46th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 55 at this time last year.

