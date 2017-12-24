Reyn’s bear sales benefit ailing keiki





Reyn Spooner, known for its reverse-print aloha shirts, is donating $5 from the sale of each Reyn’s teddy bear to HUGS (Help, Understanding & Group Support), which supports seriously ill children in Hawaii and their families.

The $58 stuffed bears are made locally with the company’s Spooner Kloth Fabric, and no two are alike. Find them at Reyn’s stores at Ala Moana Center, Kahala Mall, Ka Makana Ali‘i and the Sheraton Waikiki — they’re open today for last-minute gift shopping.

CALENDAR HONORS HAWAII RANCHING HERITAGE

“Island Ranching” is the theme of the 2018 calendar from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Animal husbandry in Hawaii began with the Polynesians, who introduced chickens, dogs and pigs. Cattle arrived with British Capt. George Vancouver in 1793, and sheep and horses followed.

Ranching has impacted not only Hawaii’s economy, industry and transportation, but its culture, fashion and environment as well. With grazing acreage dwindling from more than 2 million acres in 1937 to 750,000 acres in 2015, many island ranches serve as large conservation areas in partnership with government and private organizations, providing habitat for native species such as the alala, or Hawaiian crow.

The full-color calendar, with the story of ranching in the islands and photographs by Ric Noyle, can be purchased for $5 at the Hawai‘i Heritage Center, 1040 Smith St. (P.O. Box 37520, Honolulu, HI 96837) and at BookEnds in Kailua and Na Mea Hawai‘i/Native Books at Ward Warehouse.

