Suspect in Ewa Beach attempted murder is identified

The suspect in an attempted murder on the morning of Christmas Eve has been identified as 51-year-old Gene Simeon Kaneapua of Ewa Beach.

He allegedly shot a 30-year-old male who was trespassing on his property, according to Honolulu police.

HPD said the victim drove himself to a nearby medical facility, where he is in stable condition.

They arrested the suspect at his home on Laaulu Street.

