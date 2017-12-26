 Contractor hit with fraud charges over post-Sandy work
December 26, 2017 | 71° | Check Traffic

Business

Contractor hit with fraud charges over post-Sandy work

Associated Press
December 26, 2017
Updated December 26, 2017 11:01am
ADVERTISING

NEWARK, N.J. >> A contractor who performed work on Superstorm Sandy-damaged homes pressured customers into signing contracts and then performed shoddy work it failed to correct, state prosecutors alleged today.

State Attorney General Christopher Porrino announced charges against Jersey Pride Home Renovations of Mullica Hill and its owner, William Wolford.

The Ocean County-based company used deceptive practices to obtain nearly $350,000 in federal relief funds from nine homeowners, the complaint alleged, often by pressuring customers into signing agreements with assertions that a quoted price was only available for 48 hours.

Reached by phone today, Wolford referred questions to his attorney, who didn’t immediately return a phone message.

The complaint also alleged the company performed home elevations without being legally registered for that type of work; did substandard work that didn’t pass municipal inspections and didn’t fix the problems; abandoned one job without finishing the promised work; and delayed obtaining necessary permits, effectively displacing homeowners for longer time periods.

“More than five years after Superstorm Sandy, some New Jersey residents are still suffering from its devastation,” Porrino said in a statement. “Deceiving and profiting from displaced homeowners by making false promises is a cruel abuse and will not be tolerated.”

The complaint seeks to have the company pay back homeowners, return federal funds and pay civil penalties.

PREVIOUS STORY
‘Whaling’ scam targets organizations’ biggest fish
NEXT STORY
Drugmaker ignored more than 200 bad quality tests, FDA says
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING