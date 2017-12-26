Flash flood warning extended as heavy rains continue soaking Oahu

The National Weather Service extended a flash flood warning for Oahu this evening as widespread heavy rain soaked parts of the island, forced the Honolulu Zoo to close, and prompted brown water advisories.

The warning was scheduled to expire at 8:15 p.m. today.

At 5:03 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over Honolulu and the Windward Coast, forecasters said. Rain was falling at a rate of 3 to 4 inches per hour in the most intense thunderstorms, and flash flooding was expected to continue, forecasters said.

Locations in the warning include: Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Punaluu, Hauula, Waimanalo, Salt Lake, Kailua, Manoa, Maunawili, Kaneohe, Kalihi and Waikane.

In addition, a flash flood watch was in effect through late tonight for Kauai, Molokai, and Oahu.

A flash flood warning means flooding is imminent and the public should move to higher ground immediately, forecasters said.

At 1:45 p.m. today, city officials closed the Honolulu Zoo because of ponding on the walkways from the heavy rain.

Officials will decide Wednesday morning whether to reopen the zoo at its normal time of 9 a.m., according to Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s office.

Heavy rainfall also resulted in a brown water advisory for Kailua and Lanikai beaches with rain causing stormwater runoff to enter coastal waters, the Department of Health said.

The public was advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris.

The city’s Department of Facility maintenance cleared the mouth of Kaelepulu Stream at Kailua Beach at around noon in order to prevent flooding farther upstream, city spokesman Andrew Perreira said.

A brown water advisory was in effect for Maui due to storm runoff.

Looking ahead, a cold front is expected to shift eastward across the state on Wednesday, improving conditions and decreasing showers in its wake.

Trade winds along with drier and more stable conditions were expected Thursday, with breezy weather and mainly windward and mauka showers through early next week.

Meanwhile, a high surf advisory remained in effect today for the east shores of most islands.

Weather officials said surf along the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai and Hawaii island will reach 6 to 9 feet today. The advisory was in effect until 6 p.m.