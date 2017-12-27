 Heightened security expected in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve
Associated Press
December 27, 2017
Updated December 27, 2017 12:32pm

    Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak looked over alcohol in glass bottles before a news conference on New Year’s Eve security at Metro Police Headquarters in Las Vegas, today. Glass bottles, backpacks and coolers are not permitted on The Strip on New Year’s Eve, police said.

LAS VEGAS >> An unprecedented number of law enforcement officers and National Guard members will be on duty when tens of thousands of people gather to ring in 2018 on the Las Vegas Boulevard.

The heightened security measures come just three months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will have every officer working Sunday, while the Nevada National Guard is activating about 350 soldiers and airmen after lawmakers approved tripling the state funding for the event’s security measures.

The federal government is also sending dozens of personnel to assist with intelligence and other efforts.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo today said he is “confident every available resource is being used to make sure this New Year’s Eve will be safe.”

Comments (1)
