Motorcyclist, 19, in serious condition after H-1 crash

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

A 19-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in serious condition after he crashed on the H-1 freeway this afternoon.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the incident at around noon today on the H-1 freeway eastbound near the Ewa off-ramp, according to an EMS report.

The man suffered a “serious leg injury” when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed, the report said.

No other details were immediately available.

