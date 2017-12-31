Shoppers celebrate Fukubukuro with ‘lucky bags’

SHARE















Start 2018 the way 2017 ended — by shopping!

Fukubukuro is the Japanese retail tradition of offering “lucky bags” to welcome the new year. In Hawaii, shoppers often line up early to buy the bags and their mystery contents, which are sold at discounted prices, while supplies last.

>> Select stores at the International Market Place will participate in fukubukuro today and Monday. Shops are open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Info: shopinternationalmarketplace.com.

>> More than 50 Ala Moana Center retailers, from Godiva Chocolatier and Sephora to Emporio Armani and Versace, will offer Happy Grab Bags on Monday, each worth at least double the price. Stores are open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Info: alamoanacenter.com.

>> At the Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki, 42 shops and restaurants are offering fukubukuro on Monday, including Dean & Deluca, Fighting Eel, Forever 21 and Starbucks. Kenny Endo’s Taiko Center of the Pacific will kick off the event with a Japanese drum performance at 9 a.m. in the Royal Grove. The lucky bags will be available starting at 10 a.m., though store hours may vary. Info: royalhawaiiancenter.com.

>> T Galleria by DFS in Waikiki will offer Lucky Bags filled with goods by Burberry, Kate Spade and other luxury brands, starting 8:30 a.m. Monday. The first 500 adults entering at 8 a.m. will receive a $20 gift certificate, and all customers will have a chance to win $250, $500 and $1,000 gift certificates in drawings throughout the day. Other festivities: a taiko performance at 7:45 a.m., free malasadas and coffee at 10:15 a.m. and 3 p.m., and a magic show and balloon twisting for keiki. Info: dfs.com/en/hawaii/stores/t-galleria-by-dfs-hawaii.

>> Seven merchants at Pualeilani Atrium Shops at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa will offer fukubukuro on Monday. Shops are open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., though hours may vary. Participants include Nohea Gallery, LeSportsac and Manoa Chocolate. Info: pualeilanishops.com.