Health department posts brown water advisory for Maui’s Maliko Bay

The state health department has issued a brown water advisory at Maliko Bay on Maui due to runoff entering coastal waters.

Brown water advisories also remain in effect for Kailua Beach Park and Hilo Bay on Hawaii island.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris,” said the brown water advisory. “Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.”