Hawaii sexual assault victim sues ex-officer, state agency

A woman who was sexually assaulted two years ago by an on-duty land enforcement officer is suing the former officer and the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported today that the woman said the state never should have hired 41-year-old Ethan Ferguson, who was convicted of assault and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The woman was 16 years old on Jan. 1, 2016, at the time of the attack.

Her lawsuit accuses the state agency of negligent hiring, among other claims.

Ferguson was hired by the agency in 2013 after being fired by the Honolulu Police Department for misconduct.

The police department said it told the state it shouldn’t hire Ferguson.

Agency spokesman Dan Dennison said he can’t comment on pending litigation.