Mauna Loa Lookout improvements completed

Renovations to the Mauna Loa Lookout at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to make it wheelchair accessible are complete and the 11.2-mile Mauna Loa Road to the lookout has been reopened, according to park officials.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Renovations to the Mauna Loa Lookout at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to make it wheelchair accessible are complete and the 11.2-mile Mauna Loa Road to the lookout has been reopened, according to park officials.

The parking area and path to the Mauna Lookout shelter were repaved and reconstructed, and a new vault toilet was installed, officials said today.

At 6,662 feet elevation, Mauna Loa Lookout offers views of Kilauea volcano and old lava flows. The original shelter was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1937, park officials said.