Ex-boxing champ Paz appears in court on assault charge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. >> Ex-boxing champion Vinny Paz has been released after turning himself in on a felony assault charge in Rhode Island.

Paz, a five-time world champion, is known for his comeback story after a car crash, which was dramatized in the 2016 film “Bleed for This.” He is accused of biting a man, knocking out his teeth and sending him to the hospital.

He appeared in Providence District Court today, not long after turning himself in on a warrant issued Tuesday. He did not enter a plea and was released on personal recognizance.

Witnesses told police that Paz accused the man of stealing $16,000. The retired champ made a series of statements on Tuesday defending his actions. He told WPRI-TV that he got robbed, “and when that happens, you gotta do what you gotta do.”